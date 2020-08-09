Never Really Experienced It – Leeds United Star On Marcelo Bielsa’s Approach

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has revealed that the level of detailed analysis Marcelo Bielsa provides is something he has never experienced anywhere else.



Harrison has been at Leeds for the entire tenue of Bielsa’s first two years with the club and is expected to continue with the club in their Premier League campaign this coming season.













The winger has been a major player for Bielsa and has played his part in taking Leeds back to the Premier League after 16 long years out of the top flight.



Harrison spent time at Manchester City, New York City FC and Middlesbrough before he joined Leeds in 2018, and admits that the amount of analysis he has seen from Bielsa on opposition teams and individual players is unprecedented.





He also insisted that training under the Leeds boss is also different from anything he has experienced and the detail that Bielsa insists upon is what makes the Argentine a unique coach.







Harrison told ESPN FC when asked what makes Bielsa unique: “The amount of analysis he goes into with his coaching staff is something new to me as a player.



“I have never really experienced the amount of depth and detail he goes into for every single game.





“Our scouting reports can be 20 to 30 minutes long.



"We are talking about all the different formations the opposition can play and each individual player.



“Training is not like anywhere else I have experienced.



"I have not been to many teams but in the teams I have been into, it has been completely different.



“We don’t do any possession in training, there are no small sided games. There is a lot of drill oriented exercises and it’s hard for me to explain in a conversation.



“There is so much details Marcelo goes into and that’s the unique part about him.”



Harrison has featured 91 times for Leeds over the last two years under Bielsa.

