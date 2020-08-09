Norwich To Miss Out On Chelsea Star, Blues Have Premier League Option For Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Norwich City are set to miss out on signing Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea as he has a Premier League option, according to The Athletic.



Ampadu was on loan in Germany at RB Leipzig this season and the Blues are set to send him out for a fresh loan experience for the upcoming campaign.











Norwich, who are preparing for life in the Championship, were keen to sign Ampadu, but are missing out on his signature.



Chelsea have a Premier League option for Ampadu in the shape of newly promoted Fulham and the defender is set to play his football at Craven Cottage.





Chelsea will be able to keep close tabs on Ampadu over the course of the season at their fellow London side.







The Chelsea talent made just seven appearances across all competitions during his loan stint in Germany.



The Blues will be looking for Ampadu to be handed regular playing time over the course of the season at Fulham, as they aim for him to kick on with his development.





Ampadu, a Wales international, is under contract at Chelsea for a further three years.

