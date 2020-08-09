XRegister
09/08/2020 - 11:48 BST

Photo: Leeds United Talent Hungry To Succeed On Loan Spell

 




Leeds United talent Kun Temenuzhkov has expressed his excitement at having joined Spanish side Real Union on loan, but will be watching and supporting the Whites' Premier League adventure from afar. 

The Yorkshire giants have sent out the 20-year-old on his second successive loan spell after he spent the second half of last season at Segunda Division B side La Nucia.  


 



The Bulgarian attacker, who spent time in the youth ranks at Barcelona, is looking forward to hitting the ground running at Real Union and admits he is hungry to do well.

"Happy and grateful for this opportunity of being here in the city of Irun on loan to play this season in the Real Union with a great desire", Temenuzhkov wrote.  
 


He is also looking forward to seeing how parent club Leeds perform in the Premier League, with the Whites back in the big time under Marcelo Bielsa.



"And I wish Leeds United many successes this year in the Premier League."

Temenuzhkov will be looking to play regularly in Spain and continue his development, as he looks to convince Bielsa he has a future at Elland Road.
 


Now 20 years old and due to turn 21 in early 2021, the Bulgarian attacker is potentially shaping up for a key season in his career.
 