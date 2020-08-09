Serie A Giants Have Leeds United Director of Football On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United director of football Victor Orta is attracting interest from Serie A giants Roma.



Orta has won plaudits for his recruitment work at Elland Road and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has used the tools given to him by the Spaniard to guide the club into the Premier League.











He has been linked with several clubs over the course of the last year, but has continued to remain in his post at Leeds.



Roma have now joined the Orta fan club and, according to Sky Italia, are considering him for the role of sporting director.





The Serie A side still need to recruit a sporting director and he is a name under consideration by Roma's new owners.







It is unclear if Orta could be tempted away from his post at Leeds and the director of football is currently looking to strengthen the side ahead of the new season.



Orta was also a key figure in Leeds appointing Bielsa as head coach and works closely with the Argentine tactician.





Roma finished fifth in Serie A this season, one place and eight points below city rivals Lazio, but four points ahead of AC Milan.

