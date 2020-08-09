Sheffield United Now Serious Contenders To Land Wigan Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United are now serious contenders to secure the signature of Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson, according to the Sun.



Robinson, who almost joined Italian giants AC Milan in January, has been tipped to leave Wigan this summer following the club slipping into administration.











The 22-year-old is an attractive proposition for a host of clubs and it is claimed he could depart Wigan for as little as £1.5m.



Sheffield United are keen on the defender and the Blades are now rated as serious contenders to snap up Robinson this summer.





Blades boss Chris Wilder appears to be an admirer of Robinson and would like to take him to Bramall Lane to bolster his defensive options.







The left-back made 38 appearances for Wigan in the Championship last season, picking up eight yellow cards in the process.



Robinson is a United States international and came through the youth ranks at Everton.





He was sent out on loan spells by the Toffees to Bolton Wanderers and Wigan, before then joining the Latics on a permanent basis.



The full-back is under contract at Wigan until the summer of 2022, but is unlikely to be around for the club's League One campaign next season.

