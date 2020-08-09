This Is When Promotion Will Sink In – Leeds United Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Jack Harrison believes the feeling of being in the Premier League will only sink in when the Whites play their first game of the season.



Harrison has spent the last two years at Leeds on loan from Manchester City and played a massive role in earning promotion to the Premier League for the Whites this season.













The 23-year-old is expected to contunue at Elland Road and he is excited to get an opportunity to play in the top tier of English football.



The winger believes that the Leeds players are yet to realise the gravity of their achievement and are still getting used to being part of a Premier League team.





He believes that it will only completely sink in once Leeds start preparing for the season over the next month and play their first Premier League game at the start of 2020/21 campaign.







Asked if the feeling of being a Premier League team has sunk in, the winger said on ESPN FC: “I still don’t think it has quite sunk in yet.



“I don’t think it will really sink until we play the first game when you walk out in a Premier League stadium and we do not know the fixtures yet.





“Until we start preparing for it, I don’t think it will sink in and as of right now I am just trying to enjoy the moment, the time and the celebrations.



“I’ll be there next season as well and it is exciting to go back and do it all again in a few weeks.”



Leeds are expected to strengthen their squad over the course of the transfer window, which is due to run all the way until the evening of 5th October.

