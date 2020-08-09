Video: Ibrox Looks Fantastic Says Rangers Coach As He Posts Clip

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers first team coach Michael Beale has expressed his delight to be back at Ibrox, posting a video of the ground looking in impressive condition.



The Gers were in action in Germany against Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League on Thursday night and put in a spirited display as they slipped to a 1-0 defeat and a 4-1 aggregate exit.











They opened their Scottish Premiership campaign away at Aberdeen last weekend, but are now set for their first taste of home comforts.



Rangers are welcoming St Mirren to Ibrox this afternoon and will play in front of empty stands, with fans still absent.



Ibrox is looking fantastic. It’s great to be back home in the league today 🔴⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/HUDJnz1bw5 — Michael Beale (@MichaelBeale) August 9, 2020



And Beale took to social media to post a short video clip of Ibrox, showing off the ground and pitch looking in superb condition.







The Rangers first team coach wrote: "Ibrox is looking fantastic.



"It's great to be back home in the league today."





The Gers have just snapped up two strikers in the shape of Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten, and all eyes will be on whether they are involved this afternoon; boss Steven Gerrard has conceded the St Mirren game could come too soon for Roofe in terms of his match fitness.



Roofe has joined from Belgian giants Anderlecht, while Itten was snapped up from Swiss side St Gallen.

