Bayer Leverkusen Fail With Bid For Manchester United Target Benoit Badiashile

Bayer Leverkusen have had a €25m offer turned down by Monaco for Manchester United linked Benoit Badiashile.



The 19-year-old centre-back has attracted the interest of top European clubs after making 20 appearances for Monaco across all competitions last season.













Badiashile has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Rennes and Lyon this summer.



Out of the defender's admirers, Bundesliga club Leverkusen, have now seen an offer for the player rejected, according to French outlet Foot Mercato.





It is claimed that Leverkusen tabled an offer of €25m to Monaco in an attempt to sign Badiashile.







However, the bid is understood to have been immediately turned down by the Ligue 1 side.



Monaco are claimed to be holding out for a sum of €30m if they are to agree to sell Badiashile this summer.





It remains to be seen if Leverkusen will increase their offer or whether another club will step up to sign the teenager.

