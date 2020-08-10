I’m Happy With How Much I’ve Progressed – Rangers Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo has expressed his keenness to learn from Gers boss Steven Gerrard and assistant manager Gary McAllister on the training pitch.



Following a solid debut season at Ibrox that saw him contribute 17 goals across all competitions, Aribo is looking to build on it in a brand new campaign.













While he feels he has developed a lot over the course of the last term, the Nigeria international is eager to keep improving under the management of Liverpool legend Gerrard.



With Gerrard, as well as Gers assistant manager McAllister, having been midfielders during their playing careers, Aribo is keen to learn from the two on his journey to becoming a better player in the middle of the park.





The 24-year-old has expressed his desire to learn from the two midfield greats and improve with every game that he plays for the Light Blues.







"I feel I have developed a lot", Aribo said on Rangers TV.



"I am learning day in day out, I mean [not just] even in games, but on the training field as well because I am learning off the staff so much.





"There's gaffer there, there's Macca. Two great players that played in my position too, so I can just take little things off them every single day.



"Of course you learn in matches and while I played quite a lot of games over the last season, I am just learning every single game, so I am happy with how much I have come on."



Aribo scored nine goals and provided eight assists across all competitions for Rangers last season.

