Leeds United Closing In On Defender, Player To Travel Within Next 48 Hours

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United are closing in on the signing of highly rated Fulham defender Cody Drameh, according to Sky Sports (15:24).



The Whites are looking to snap up the England Under-18 right-back and Fulham have been placed in a tricky position as he has entered the final year of his contract.











Fulham want to keep Drameh, but the defender is keen to join Leeds and is expected to travel to the Yorkshire club within the next 48 hours.



Leeds will look to put the youngster through his medical paces and then wrap up the remaining details of the move.





It is claimed that the transfer will cost Leeds a fee which could eventually rise to as much as £1m.







Drameh has increased his reputation through his performances for Fulham's Under-23 side, putting in solid defensive displays and chipping in with assists.



Leeds could complete the signing of Drameh by the end of this week.





All eyes will be on whether the Whites slot the full-back into their Under-23s and continue to work on his development, or instead fast-track him into Marcelo Bielsa's first team squad.

