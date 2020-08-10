Liverpool Not Willing To Sanction New Loan Moves For Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have set an asking price for Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic and are not interested in loaning the duo out again this summer, according to The Athletic.



Wilson spent last season on loan at Bournemouth and is wanted by clubs in the Premier League such as Newcastle United, Southampton and promoted Leeds United.













Grujic has spent the last two seasons on loan at German outfit Hertha Berlin and has interest from a number of sides on the back of his strong displays in the Bundesliga.



Liverpool have clear ideas of what they want do with the two young players and loaning them out again is not part of their plans.





Both players are valued at £20m by the Merseyside giants and they are only prepared to consider offers to sell them this summer.







Wilson and Grujic are not a big part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans, but are seen as assets who can bring in much-needed cash to the club’s coffers.



But Liverpool also do not intend to offer any discounts as they are fixed in their valuations of each player.





And if no clubs are prepared to meet their asking price then they will keep Wilson and Grujic for their squad.

