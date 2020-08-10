Liverpool Sources Play Down Talk of Swoop For Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool are continuing to play down talk of signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara and insist that Jurgen Klopp is happy with his midfield options, according to The Athletic.



The Merseyside giants are again reluctant to spend money this summer, despite winning the Champions League last season and the Premier League this term.













A move for Timo Werner was scrapped and they are now close to signing Olympiakos’ Kostas Tsimikas in a deal worth £11.75m, after refusing to meet Norwich’s £20m valuation of Jamal Lewis.



Thiago has consistently been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, and the Reds are believed to be interested.





The midfielder is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer and the German champions want a fee of around £30m for him.







But senior sources at Liverpool have insisted that Klopp is happy with the midfield options he has in his Premier League-winning squad.



And as such it is unclear if Liverpool would be prepared to pay £30m to sign him.





At 29, Thiago is out of keeping with the younger players that Liverpool prefer to sign, while he also has high wage demands.



However, Klopp rates Thiago and it remains to be seen if the club change their stance if the boss applies pressure to sign him.

