Lyon Open To Selling Everton and Newcastle United Target

Lyon are open to selling Bertrand Traore, who has been linked with a host of clubs, including Everton and Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports News.



Traore, who has been in and out of the team in France, remained as an unused substitute as Lyon progressed into the Champions League quarter-finals.













Now Lyon have taken a transfer call on Traore and are willing to let him move on this summer for the right price.



The attacker is not short of interest and it is claimed Crystal Palace, Everton, Leicester City and Newcastle United are all admirers of his talents.





The 24-year-old rose through the ranks at Chelsea, and scored four goals in 16 appearances for the Blues in all competitions before joining Lyon in the summer of 2017.







Traore had successful loan spells at Eredivise outfits Ajax and Vitesse Arnhem during his stint at Stamford Bridge, and the winger’s form in the Netherlands saw Lyon pay £9m to Chelsea for his signature.



He has since scored 33 goals and created 17 in 126 outings for the French giants in all competitions.





However, the goals have dried up for Traore as he only netted four times in the entirety of 2019/20 season.



The ex-Chelsea star may be able to look forward to a fresh start to his career and England could be his next destination with the host of Premier League clubs interested in his services.

