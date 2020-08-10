Southampton Amongst Trio of Clubs To Enquire About Defender, Player Ready To Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Southampton are amongst three clubs to make an enquiry to Roma regarding the availability of defender Rick Karsdorp.



Karsdorp spent last season on loan at Eredivisie side Feyenoord, with the Dutch defender clocking up 24 appearances for the De Kuip outfit.













He has returned to the Italian capital and is now open to a permanent departure from Roma this summer.



Several sides are showing interest in securing his services and, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Besiktas, Southampton and Schalke have all asked about him.





Karsdorp has also attracted the eyes of Atalanta, Napoli, Augsburg and Olympiacos.







Feyenoord boss Dick Advocaat was keen on keeping the defender on another loan spell, but the costs of the move took it off the table.



Karsdorp came through the youth ranks at Feyenoord and impressed enough to earn a move to Roma in the summer of 2017.





The Italians splashed an initial €14m to take him to Serie A, but he suffered two serious injuries at Roma.

