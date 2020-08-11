AC Milan Looking For Loan For Chelsea Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan will try to convince Chelsea to let Tiemoue Bakayoko join them on a loan deal this summer.



Bakayoko spent last season on loan at Monaco and is scheduled to rejoin the Chelsea squad ahead of the new Premier League season.













The Frenchman is firmly on the fringes at Stamford Bridge and the Blues may be ready to let him move on again this summer.



The midfielder has a clear preference to join AC Milan and he has agreed to take a pay cut in order to make the move happen.





Bakayoko has decided to drop his wage demands from €6m per season to €3.5m, but according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the real challenge is the agreement between the two clubs.







Chelsea want to offload him, but they want to sell him outright and want a fee of around €18m to €20m this summer.



AC Milan do not want to spend that level of money on him just yet and will try to convince Chelsea to allow him to move to Italy on loan.





The Blues loaned Bakayoko to AC Milan in the 2018/19 campaign, but the Italian giants opted not to trigger an option to keep him on a permanent basis.

