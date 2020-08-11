Knew We Were Getting Top Player – Steven Gerrard On Rangers New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Steven Gerrard is delighted with the impact Leon Balogun has made at Rangers since the start of the season and has revealed that he spoke about the defender with former Wigan boss Paul Cook before signing him.



Rangers snapped up the 32-year-old centre-back on a free transfer this summer after the Nigerian’s contract with Rangers ran out at the end of last season.













Balogun has slotted straight into the Rangers side and has looked confident and assured at the heart of their defence in the first two league games, which the Gers won without conceding a goal.



Gerrard insisted that he was certain about the kind of defender he was getting in Balogun and feels the player provides a different dimension to his side as he can play a high line against teams sitting deep.





The Rangers boss revealed that he only heard good things about Balogun when he spoke to former Wigan manager Cook before signing him.







“We knew we were getting a top player in Balogun”, the Rangers manager said in a press conference.



“He is our type and fits our profile and it is important at Ibrox when a team is deep for a defender to be able to sit on the halfway line.





“I spoke to Paul Cook about him and he had only good things to say about Leon.”



Balogun has partnered Connor Goldson at the heart of Rangers’ defence in the first two league games.

