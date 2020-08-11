Leeds United Target Matty Longstaff Still Mulling Future Options

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United transfer target Matty Longstaff has still not made a decision over his future despite holding further talks with Newcastle United, according to The Athletic.



The Newcastle academy graduate had a breakthrough year at St. James Park last season, making a total of 15 appearances across all competitions.













However, Longstaff is no longer a Magpies player after his contract with the club ran out last month and he is interesting a host of clubs, including Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, who are preparing for life back in the Premier League.



Newcastle want to keep hold of Longstaff and are trying to convince him to sign a new contract, but despite the two parties holding further talks, the midfielder is yet to decide his future.





The clock is ticking and it remains to be seen what decision Longstaff takes on his next club.







A move to Leeds would keep Longstaff in the Premier League and also allow him to work under legendary tactician Bielsa.



However, he also has interest from Italy's Serie A in the shape of Udinese.





Longstaff, 20, scored against Manchester United both at St James' Park and Old Trafford in the Premier League this season.

