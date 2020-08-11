Not Heard From Leeds United – Steven Gerrard On Borna Barisic Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that he has heard nothing concrete from Leeds United, who are claimed to be keen on left-back Borna Barisic.



The Croatia international has seen his stock rise due to his performances at Rangers and was on Roma's radar earlier this year.













He has now been linked with Premier League new boys Leeds, who are expected to make signings to strengthen Marcelo Bielsa's squad.



Gerrard is not surprised that the players in his squad that are performing well are attracting interest and feels that is part and parcel of the game.





However, he insists that he has not heard from Leeds at all and is sure that Barisic is happy and settled in Glasgow.







"No [I’ve not heard of interest for him]. Borna is focused here and has signed a long contract. He's really settled, he's in good form and we're delighted to have him", Gerrard told a press conference.



"Nothing has come to us in terms of that situation.





"But it's no surprise because obviously he was in the running for player of the year last year, very consistent.



"For all our players that have been performing extremely well I expect there to be quite a bit of noise and some interest in the players – that's just the way it is."



Barisic signed extended his contract with Rangers earlier this year, with the new deal running until the summer of 2024.

