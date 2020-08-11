Rangers Star Attracting English Interest, Movement Could Happen In Next Week

Follow @insidefutbol





Out-of-favour Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty is attracting interest from several clubs in England in the ongoing transfer window, according to STV.



The 23-year-old midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibernian and made a positive impression at Easter Road.













Docherty is again tipped to leave Rangers before the transfer window shuts on 5th October and it is claimed movement is expected over the next week.



Hibernian have shown an interest in him, but it seems that track has cooled and he could move south of the border this summer.





Several clubs in England are assessing the prospect of taking him off Rangers’ hands.







Docherty is keen to play regular football this season and is open to a move to England this summer.



Concrete bids could land on Rangers’ table for the midfielder in the next week and the Gers are prepared to see him leave.





It is still unclear whether offers of an outright transfer or a loan deal will be made for Docherty this summer.



Docherty has another two years left on his contract at Rangers.

