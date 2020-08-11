XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

11/08/2020 - 15:02 BST

Young Talent Pens Farewell Letter, Leeds United Move Claimed To Be Happening

 




Ajax starlet Dani van den Heuvel has penned a farewell letter to the Dutch club and their fans, ahead of a speculated move to Leeds United.

The 17-year-old goalkeeper joined Ajax's youth set-up from ADO Den Haag's academy in 2017 and continued his development in Amsterdam for the next three years.  


 



Ajax were keen on keeping Van den Heuvel and even offered the teenager a new contract.

However, the young Dutchman rejected the offer from Ajax and, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, is moving to join Premier League new boys Leeds.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It has always been my dream to play for Ajax Saying goodbye is not easy. Especially not today when I’m leaving Ajax. From day one it felt like home. For me and my family it was a dream come true to play for Ajax. To develop myself with the best youth players in the world and with the best staff and facilities I could imagine. I gave 100% every day. No regrets. Only proud rules and I’m eager to give even more to reach for my goals. During my 3 years at Ajax I’ve had ups and downs which made me stronger every time again. Thanks to all the support and chances Ajax has given me. I would like to thank all my teammates, the coaches and staff from the bottom of my heart. As I’m about to start a new adventure away from Ajax, this club, its fans and all the people on my journey will always be in my heart. Once Ajacied, always Ajacied!

A post shared by Dani Van Den Heuvel (@d.vdheuvel) on


Van den Heuvel has taken to social media to confirm his departure from the Amsterdam outfit, penning a farewell letter on Instagram.



The 17-year-old expressed gratitude to his team-mates and coaches before bidding adieu to everyone at the club as he prepares for a 'new adventure'.

The goalkeeper wrote: "It has always been my dream to play for Ajax.
 


"Saying goodbye is not easy. Especially not today when I’m leaving Ajax.

"From day one it felt like home.

"For me and my family it was a dream come true to play for Ajax.

"To develop myself with the best youth players in the world and with the best staff and facilities I could imagine", he added.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are Van Den Heuvel's next destination and when the switch to Elland Road might be announced.
 