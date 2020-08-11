Young Talent Pens Farewell Letter, Leeds United Move Claimed To Be Happening

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax starlet Dani van den Heuvel has penned a farewell letter to the Dutch club and their fans, ahead of a speculated move to Leeds United.



The 17-year-old goalkeeper joined Ajax's youth set-up from ADO Den Haag's academy in 2017 and continued his development in Amsterdam for the next three years.













Ajax were keen on keeping Van den Heuvel and even offered the teenager a new contract.



However, the young Dutchman rejected the offer from Ajax and, according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Primeur, is moving to join Premier League new boys Leeds.





Van den Heuvel has taken to social media to confirm his departure from the Amsterdam outfit, penning a farewell letter on Instagram.







The 17-year-old expressed gratitude to his team-mates and coaches before bidding adieu to everyone at the club as he prepares for a 'new adventure'.



The goalkeeper wrote: "It has always been my dream to play for Ajax.





"Saying goodbye is not easy. Especially not today when I’m leaving Ajax.



"From day one it felt like home.



"For me and my family it was a dream come true to play for Ajax.



"To develop myself with the best youth players in the world and with the best staff and facilities I could imagine", he added.



It remains to be seen if Leeds are Van Den Heuvel's next destination and when the switch to Elland Road might be announced.

