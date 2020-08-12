Arsenal Midfielder Not Considered Priority Target By AC Milan

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is not one of the priority targets for Serie A giants AC Milan in the ongoing transfer window.



Torreira’s future at Arsenal has come under the scanner with suggestions that he could leave the Gunners in the coming weeks as part of the club’s transfer plans.













Arsenal are working within a tight budget and could be ready to sell Torreira as they look to freshen up their midfield options.



Fiorentina are interested in the former Sampdoria midfield man, but AC Milan have also been credited with being in the race for his signature.





Torreira has remained on AC Milan’s radar, but according to Italian outlet Calcimercato.com, he is not a priority target for the Rossoneri.







The Serie A giants do admire the midfielder, but they are looking at other options and he is not a name at the top of their shortlist.



The Rossoneri do want to strengthen their midfield options and Chelsea’s Tiemoue Bakayoko is their top target and they want to sign him on an initial loan deal.





A move for Torreira is only likely to materialise if AC Milan fail to sign the Frenchman this summer.



The Uruguayan has stated he is happy at Arsenal but has remained coy on his future at the club.

