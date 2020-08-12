Brentford Prefer This – Bees Starlet Reveals Club’s Loan Move Preference

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford midfielder Fredrik Hammar has revealed that the Bees prefer sending him on loan to a club in England to keep an eye on him, but have not ruled out a move to Sweden or Denmark.



The 19-year-old arrived in England last year, joining Championship club Brentford from Swedish second-tier side Akropolis in the winter transfer window.













Hammar went on to make his senior debut for the Bees a year later when he came on as a late substitute in the team's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Stoke City.



Having received a taste of first-team football, Hammar is now open to a move away on loan in order to get more playing time under his belt and continue his development.





Revealing the club's plans for him, the Swede has explained that Brentford prefer to send him away on loan to a club in England in order to keep a better eye on him.







A spell in the League One appears to be a possible option, according to the teenager, but the club are yet to rule out a move to Sweden or Denmark.



"The club prefer to see England, as they can keep a little extra track and go and watch matches, but they are still open to a good club in Sweden or Denmark", Hammar told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen.





"It does not matter much as long as the club gets a good impression of the other club.



"It could just as well be League One. The Championship is perhaps ranked as the seventh-best league in Europe, so it is a very big league to play in.



"Thus, League One would also be a good alternative."



Hammar was involved with the Brentford first-team in the 2019/20 campaign, making the substitutes bench on five occasions across all competitions.

