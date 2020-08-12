Callum Davidson Is Very Good Coach – Former Rangers Star Wary of St Johnstone

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Neil McCann has hailed St. Johnstone boss Callum Davidson as a good coach, despite his relative inexperience in management, and insists he understands what it is like to visit Ibrox.



Scottish Premiership side Rangers are set to host St. Johnstone at home in their third league game of the 2020/21 season tonight.













Davidson has visited Ibrox as a player with St. Johnstone and the game will mark his first trip to the Glasgow giants as the Saints manager.



Gers legend McCann has insisted that the 44-year-old knows and understands what it is like to visit Ibrox, having faced the Light Blues as a player.





The ex-Southampton man went on to hail Davidson as a good coach despite the Scot currently being in his first managerial job at St. Johnstone.







"Callum Davidson is a new manager, but he is a very good coach", McCann explained on Rangers TV after the win over St Mirren.



"He's been coaching a long time, he's been at that club, so he understands what it is like to bring St. Johnstone to Ibrox.





"He'll set up like probably Jim [Goodwin did with St Mirren] in trying to be hard to beat, but they have a little bit of extra time for recovery, having not played against Aberdeen."



Rangers have won both their league games so far and will be looking to extend their winning streak to three tonight.

