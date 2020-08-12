I Am Gutted, I Want To Get Back – Leeds United Star On Injury During Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Ryan Edmondson has admitted he is gutted to suffer an ankle injury while on loan at Aberdeen.



The Scottish Premiership side only snapped up Edmondson from Leeds on loan recently as they looked to bolster their striking options.











However, Edmondson has now been stopped in his tracks after he picked up an ankle injury in training with Aberdeen.



He is now set to head back to Leeds to allow his parent club's medical department to manage his recovery.



Absolutely gutted but I can assure you all that I will try my very best to get back fit and join the boys back up at Pittodrie soon🙏🏼❤️ https://t.co/kpF9hp3SA6 — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) August 12, 2020



The striker is hugely disappointed at the injury blow and has vowed to do his very best to get back to full fitness soon and return to Aberdeen.







The news is a hammer blow to Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes, who had been looking for Edmondson to make an impact in a red shirt.





The striker is out of favour at Leeds under Marcelo Bielsa and the jury is still out on whether he has a long term future under the Argentine.

