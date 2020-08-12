Kemar Roofe On Bench – Rangers Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Rangers vs St Johnstone

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Rangers have revealed their starting side and substitutes to play host to Callum Davidson's St Johnstone outfit this evening at Ibrox.



The Gers have won their two Scottish Premiership fixtures this season, seeing off Aberdeen and, at the weekend, St Mirren, and boss Steven Gerrard will want another three points putting on the board tonight.











Visitors St Johnstone have played just once this season, on the opening weekend, when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Dundee United.



They will start as underdogs at Rangers, but have held the Gers to a draw in two of the last three encounters between the two teams.





For this evening's game, Gerrard has Jon McLaughlin in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic are full-backs. In central defence, Leon Balogun slots next to Connor Goldson, with in midfield Gerrard calling upon Glen Kamara, Ryan Jack and Joe Aribo. Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi support Alfredo Morelos.







If Gerrard needs to try to influence the game with his substitutions then he has options to turn to, including Kemar Roofe and Cedric Itten.





Rangers Team vs St Johnstone



McLaughlin, Tavernier, Balogun, Goldson, Barisic, Kamara, Jack, Aribo, Hagi, Kent, Morelos



Substitutes: Firth, Bassey, Helander, Patterson, Arfield, Davis, Barker, Itten, Roofe

