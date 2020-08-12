Leeds United Were Prepared To Pay Big Fee For Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United were prepared to splash out the transfer fee Gent wanted for Jonathan David, but the player decided to join Lille, according to the Sun.



David has completed a move to join Lille this summer for a transfer fee of around €30m after weeks of speculation over his future.













Gent initially rejected an offer from Lille for the forward and there were several other clubs who were also interested in him, but David insisted on joining the French side.



The Ligue 1 giants eventually adhered to Gent’s demands and forked out the €30m fee required to get the deal over the line for the Canadian attacker.





Leeds were also interested in the player and were keen to take him to Elland Road ahead of their first season back in the Premier League in 16 years.







The money was not a problem and it has been claimed that Leeds were prepared to meet Gent’s asking price for David.



But they failed to convince the player to make the move as he was not open to joining the Yorkshire giants.





Lille turned out to be the greater pull with their offer of playing in the Europa League next season.



But the fact Leeds were willing to splash such a big fee is likely to be noted by other clubs.

