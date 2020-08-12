Newcastle United Talent Admits Special Feeling Warming Up In Front of Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United youngster Dan Langley has labelled the experience of warming up with the Magpies' first-team in front of Liverpool on the final matchday of the season 'special'.



The 19-year-old goalkeeper has been a regular with Steve Bruce's Newcastle first-team since the turn of the year, but has no appearances in the matchday squad to his name yet.













However, Langley's impressive performances in training toward the end of the 2019/20 season earned him a chance to be involved in Newcastle's final league game against Liverpool at St. James Park.



The Englishman was summoned to warm-up with the senior squad ahead of their match against the newly-crowned Premier League champions.





While he was still not included in the squad and Magpies suffered defeat, Langley views the experience of training with the team in front of Liverpool as 'special'.







"It was really good – I'd gone home on the Saturday thinking I was done for the week and got a message off Simon [Smith] saying I was going to be doing the warm-up with them, which was unbelievable", Langley told Newcastle's official site.



"I went in, did the warm-up with the lads, watched the game and came down into the dressing room – it was a really special feeling, just to be around it.





"I think of everything that's happened and it's been really good to go in, train with the first team and do the warm-up at St. James' in front of the best team in the league on the last day of the season; it was a special moment and a special time for me."



Langley will link up with the Newcastle senior squad at the club's Benton base on Monday as Bruce and co begin pre-season preparations.

