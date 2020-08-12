Plenty of Potential – Joey Barton Delighted To Capture Liverpool Talent On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has expressed his delight at the signing of Morgan Boyes on loan from Premier League club Liverpool.



League One club Fleetwood have announced the signing of 19-year-old centre-back Boyes from Liverpool on a season-long loan deal.













The Welshman made his senior debut for the Merseyside-based club in the 2019/20 season, starting in the side's 5-0 defeat at Aston Villa in the EFL Cup.



Boyes made another appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side, coming on as a late substitute in the team's narrow 1-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town earlier this year.





Fleetwood boss Barton has expressed his delight at the arrival of the teenager and has set his eyes on aiding the young centre-back's development.







The 37-year-old also revealed that the Fishermen have been scouting Boyes at Liverpool for a while.



“He’s a player our scouts have been watching for a while and we are delighted to get him”, Barton told the club's official site.





“Morgan is a young player with plenty of potential, hopefully, we can help him develop at Fleetwood and see him establish himself in our side.”



The Welshman will be wearing the number 5 shirt for Fleetwood in the 2020/21 campaign.

