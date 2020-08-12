Rangers Give English League One Side Permission To Speak To Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Hull City have been given permission by Rangers to hold talks with Greg Docherty, according to Radio Clyde.



Docherty is exploring his options ahead of a potential exit from Ibrox, with too many bodies ahead of him in the pecking order in Steven Gerrard's squad.











He impressed on loan in England's League One in a loan stint at Shewsbury Town and his stock south of the border remains high.



Now Docherty will hold talks with Hull, after Rangers gave the League One club permission, and weigh up a switch to the KCOM Stadium.





Hull were relegated from the Championship this season and are looking to build a squad to bounce back at the first time of asking.







Docherty spent the second half of last season on loan at Hibernian, where he clocked up six outings in the Scottish Premiership and two in the Scottish Cup.



It remains to be seen if Docherty will be sold on a switch to Hull, or is eyeing another option.





The 23-year-old still has another two years left to run on his contract at Rangers.

