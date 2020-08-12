RB Leipzig Put Alexander Sorloth On Radar

Follow @insidefutbol





RB Leipzig have set their eyes on Crystal Palace centre-forward Alexander Sorloth as replacement for Roma loanee Patrik Schick, according to German daily Bild.



Sorloth joined Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor from Premier League side Crystal Palace on a two-year loan deal last summer.













The Norwegian international impressed on his first season in the Turkish top tier last term and became the league top scorer, finding the back of the net 24 times.



His performance for Trabzonspor has not gone unnoticed, with the striker attracting interest from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.





The German top-flight side are claimed to be interested in signing Sorloth as a replacement for Roma loanee Schick.







RB Leipzig's attempts to make Schick's move permanent have stalled, with Roma demanding €25m for the player.



They have held talks with Roma to find an agreement, but are yet to make a breakthrough.





While Sorloth remains a Crystal Palace player, he has one more year left on his loan contract with Trabzonspor.



The Turkish club have the option of making the move permanent for a fee in the region of €6m this summer, after which they could still sell the player for a profit.

