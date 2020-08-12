Sassuolo Showing Interest In Watford Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A outfit Sassuolo are showing interest in Watford playmaker Roberto Pereyra, according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport.



The Argentine made 28 appearances for Watford in the Premier League this season, a campaign that saw the Hornets drop out of the top flight and back to the Championship on the final day of the league campaign.













Despite his club failing to survive in the English top flight, Pereyra’s playmaking ability in the middle of the park has seen him being credited with interest from Italian side Udinese and most recently from Sassuolo.



The Neroverdi are in the market for a playmaker and have identified Pereyra as a player that can orchestrate the midfield.





If they decide to act upon the interest, Sassuolo might have a tough fight on their hands for the 29-year-old’s signature as Udinese are owned by Watford owner Giampaolo Pozzo.







Since joining Watford from Juventus in the summer of 2016, Pereyra has featured in 115 outings for the recently relegated side.



Watford may have a tough summer to deal with as along with Pereyra, Troy Deeney, Pervis Estupinan and Isamaila Sarr are all linked with moves away.





Pereyra's stock remains high in Serie A due to spells with Udinese and Juventus.

