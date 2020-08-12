This Is What Rangers Players Must Cope With – Former Ger

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Neil McCann has stressed the need for the Gers players to cope not having the fans behind them in the stadium and drive themselves forward.



The brand new season of the Scottish Premiership kicked-off on 1st August, but supporters are yet to be allowed into stadiums to back their teams.













With no date set on when fans can return to stadiums, ex-Rangers player McCann has emphasised the need for Steven Gerrard and co to cope with not having the supporters with them.



The 45-year-old has urged the Gers players to drive themselves on in the absence of the Rangers faithful in the stands for the foreseeable future.





McCann went on to point out the necessity for each Rangers star to take responsibility and try and provide the magic the team need when they are struggling.







"[One thing] that Rangers players, I think, have got to cope with this season is not having the 'swell' from the stands, and having that pressure applied to the opposition team when they are holding on," McCann said on Rangers TV after the win over St Mirren.



"It's got to come from within. So, this group of players need to drive themselves.





"So when at times when it's flat, they are having to turn around from a game at the weekend and come again midweek.



"We have been here ourselves, when it's been tough and you are looking for someone else to come up with some magic.



"All of these Rangers players need to take responsibility, in particular this season, and make sure that they are trying to be the one that gets the bit of magic that opens the scoring for them, should it be tight."



Having won their first home game against St. Mirren at the weekend, Rangers are set to play their second game at Ibrox against St. Johnstone tonight.

