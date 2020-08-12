XRegister
12/08/2020 - 22:02 BST

Valencia In Race For Leeds United Target, Meet With Player’s Representatives

 




Leeds United face potential competition from Valencia for the signature of experienced defender Mauricio Isla.

Isla is currently a free agent after leaving Turkish giants Fenerbahce in June and is set to not be short of options when picking his next club.  


 



Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa, who champions a physically demanding playing style, is claimed to have identified the full-back as a potential candidate that could slot into his team’s squad.

However, Isla has already attracted interest from Real Betis and Olympiacos, with Valencia now also a possible destination, according to Spanish daily Marca.
 


It is claimed that Valencia have met with Isla's representatives to make enquiries about the player's situation.



Of extra appeal to Valencia is the fact that Isla would not occupy a non-EU spot due to his wife being Spanish.

And playing in La Liga is currently Isla's preference, something which means Leeds may face a battle to take him to Elland Road.
 


Isla is currently keeping sharp by working with a physical trainer at the Ciudad Deportiva de La Nucia.
 