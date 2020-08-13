XRegister
13/08/2020 - 14:07 BST

Albian Ajeti Is Tremendous – Neil Lennon Thrilled With Signing

 




Celtic manager Neil Lennon has expressed his delight at the Bhoys completing the signing of long-time target Albian Ajeti from West Ham United.

The Scottish champions have announced the signing of Swiss international Ajeti from Premier League side West Ham on a four-year deal.  


 



The Hoops are claimed to have paid the Hammers a fee in the region of £5m for the centre-forward, with the sum possibly rising to £6m if add-on clauses are met.

Expressing his delight at the signing, Bhoys manager Lennon has revealed that he has been an admirer of the 23-year-old for a long time.
 


The Celtic manager saluted Ajeti, labelling him a tremendous player and heaping praise on his intelligence and quality.



We are delighted to bring Albian to Celtic", Lennon told the club's official site.

"He is a tremendous player, an international with real quality and I know he is really determined to do all he can to bring more success to our supporters.
 


I have admired him for a long time as he is a really intelligent footballer, well balanced and a really good finisher.

"We are so pleased to make him a Celtic player and we hope he has a long and prosperous career with us.

Ajeti made a total of 12 appearances across competitions for West Ham last season.
 