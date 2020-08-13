Celtic Beating Off English Championship Competition To Land Target

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham striker Albian Ajeti has turned down an offer from Brentford in favour of a move to Celtic, according to football.london.



The Swiss international is edging closer to a move to Parkhead and is set to complete a permanent exit from West Ham to the Scottish giants.













Ajeti arrived in Scotland on Wednesday to hold further talks with Celtic and reach agreement over personal terms before sealing the move.



With speculation that the Hoops could announce the signing of the former Basel star as soon as today, it could be only a matter of time before the striker becomes a Bhoy.





And Ajeti is claimed to have turned down a move to Thomas Frank's Brentford in favour of a move to the Scottish Premiership champions.







The Bees are long time admirers of the Swiss international, having been linked with him before his move to West Ham last summer.



While they returned for him this summer, it is Celtic who are winning the chase for Ajeti.





It is suggested that Celtic's deal for the 23-year-old could be worth up to £6m, provided that the add-ons in the switch are met.

