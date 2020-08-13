Claim From Kosovo: Aston Villa Close In On Bundesliga Winger

Follow @insidefutbol





Aston Villa have tabled the most lucrative bid with Werder Bremen for winger Milot Rashica and the player could complete a move to Villa Park next week, according to Kosovan journalist Arlind Sadiku.



The 24-year-old winger has been linked with a move away from Werder Bremen this summer and is expected to be playing for a different club next season.













RB Leipzig are keen to sign him and the player even agreed on personal terms with the club, but the Bundesliga outfit have failed to reach an agreement with Werder Bremen over a fee.



Monaco, Aston Villa and Wolves have tabled official bids for Rashica this summer and the winger could be seen in England next season.





It has been claimed that Aston Villa’s bid for Rashica is the most lucrative one on Werder Bremen’s table and is believed to be close to their €25m valuation.







There is a real likelihood that Aston Villa’s bid will lead them to sign the Kosovo winger and a deal could be agreed between the two clubs.



It has been suggested that the Villans could close out the deal to sign Rashica as early as next week.





After narrowly avoiding relegation last season, the Midlands club are ready to strengthen their squad this summer in order to show an improved league performance next season.

