He’ll Get Shock – Former Rangers Star On Gers New Boy Experiencing This

Former Rangers star Neil McCann has insisted that Gers summer signing Leon Balogun will get a shock when he plays in front of a packed Ibrox for the first time.



Balogun, who joined the Light Blues on a free transfer this summer, has partnered with Connor Goldson is all three of the side's league matches this term.













The Nigerian international has impressed for the Gers so far, helping Steven Gerrard's side to keep three consecutive league clean sheets.



However, Rangers great McCann believes Balogun will get a shock and feel the pressure when he plays in front of a packed Ibrox for the first time.





The 45-year-old has pointed out how players have failed to match their standards due to succumbing to the pressure and feels the club will get to see Balogun's mettle when he plays in front of a full house at Ibrox.







"He was in cruise control up there [at Pittodrie] but I will look forward to the day where we can see our game with fans in because nothing substitutes the atmosphere you can generate when it's a packed house", McCann said after the win over St Jonstone on Rangers TV.



"We have been here playing in front of this crowd, sometimes the weight of expectation can be too much for some players and they haven't able to find that level of performance that they know they are capable of.





"Balogun, I think, will get a shock when he plays here with a full house.



"When the crowd is on edge or they are roaring you on, they must keep a clean sheet if they are one goal and it is getting to the last stages of the game, then you start to see what boys are made of and are they made for that big occasion."



Rangers are still waiting to see when they will be able to bring fans back inside Ibrox.

