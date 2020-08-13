I Was Not Left Out For On Pitch Reasons – Mesut Ozil

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has indicated that he believes he was not dropped by the club's head coach Mikel Arteta because of his performances or fitness, and feels his absence from the pitch after the league re-started was down to different factors.



The German World Cup winner did not feature for Arsenal for a single minute after football came back from a three-month break.













The 31-year old was also not involved in the Gunners' FA Cup winning campaign, with Arteta leaving the ex-Real Madrid number ten out of the starting eleven for the remaining games after coming back from the break.



The Gunners midfielder stressed that although the respects Arteta’s decision to not play him in any games after coming back, he feels the decision was not made after judging his actions on the pitch, but rather for a different reason.





Ozil emphasised that a footballer cannot play ten games in a row if he is not fit or not performing, and admitted if he had performed less well than what was required of him, he would have understood the reason behind decision.







“As a player, you sometimes have bad days and can’t always be happy, especially if you’re not playing”, Ozil told The Athletic.



“When you know how good you are and you know you’re not going to be picked, it’s hard to be at 100 per cent and, of course, you can get disappointed.





“This is my profession, it’s what I love doing: being on the pitch, playing matches, showing the people, helping the club and my team.



"I fully respect the coach’s decision but I believe these things should mainly be decided on the pitch.



"After the restart, I wasn’t given a chance to show what I can do.



"You don’t play 10 games in a row if you’re unfit, not good enough or don’t behave well.



"If I played these games badly and was then left out completely for that reason then I might understand, but this was not the case."



The Arsenal hierarchy are looking to offload of Ozil this summer, but the midfielder is on a lucrative contract at the Emirates Stadium.

