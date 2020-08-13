I’m Looking To Do This – Leeds United New Boy Cody Drameh

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United new boy Cody Drameh has expressed his delight at signing for the Whites and has set his eyes on making his senior debut at the club.



Newly-promoted Premier League club Leeds have confirmed the signing of young full-back Drameh from league rivals Fulham for an undisclosed fee.













The London-born youngster, who was a regular for the Cottagers' Under-23s side last season, has penned a four-year contract at Elland Road.



Expressing his delight at joining the Yorkshire-based club, Drameh has insisted that he is raring to go.





The 18-year-old went on to point out how several youngsters have made their senior debuts for Leeds and has set his eyes on doing the same soon.







"I'm delighted to join this massive club and I can't wait to get started", Drameh said via his new club's media team.



"A lot of players have made their debuts over the past few years and I'm looking to add my name to that list."





A regular for Fulham's Under-23s side, Drameh made 17 Premier League 2 appearances last season and the Cottagers did not want to lose him.

