Inter Plotting To Resume Talks With Tottenham Over Target

Inter will return to the negotiating table with Tottenham Hotspur for Tanguy Ndombele at the end of their Europa League campaign.



Ndombele has emerged as a top target for the Milanese giants as they look to build on last season’s second-place finish in Serie A.













Antonio Conte wants midfield reinforcements and Inter are prepared to make a move for the Frenchman, who has underwhelmed in his first season at Tottenham.



Initial talks have taken place between the two clubs but for the moment, the negotiations are on hold.





According to Sky Italia, Inter will resume talks with the north London club for Ndombele once their Europa League campaign ends.







They will take on Ukrainian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk in the second semi-final next Monday and the club want to focus on the task at hand.



Tottenham are insistent that they do not want to sell Ndombele this summer despite the apparent rift between the player and manager Jose Mourinho.





Daniel Levy does not want to give up on a player he paid a club-record fee for last summer after just one season.



But Inter believe that a deal can be done and they are prepared to offer players to Spurs as part of any agreement.

