XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/08/2020 - 10:43 BST

Inter Still Keeping Eye On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

 




Inter are continuing to keep tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the striker being tipped to sign a new contract at Arsenal.

Aubameyang has entered the final year of his contract with Arsenal and he has continuously been linked with a move away from the club.  


 



There are indications that the player is close to agreeing on a new three-year deal with Arsenal and he has enjoyed playing under Mikel Arteta this season.

But the new contract remains unsigned and until then Arsenal will continue to face the risk of losing him in the ongoing transfer window.
 


According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter continue to keep an eye on Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal and remain interested in him.



The Serie A giants have identified Aubameyang as the replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri.

Inter are likely to pursue the Gabon international if they lose Martinez during the ongoing transfer window.
 


However, Aubameyang could be out of reach for the Italian giants if he pens a fresh contract to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.
 