Inter Still Keeping Eye On Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter are continuing to keep tabs on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, despite the striker being tipped to sign a new contract at Arsenal.



Aubameyang has entered the final year of his contract with Arsenal and he has continuously been linked with a move away from the club.













There are indications that the player is close to agreeing on a new three-year deal with Arsenal and he has enjoyed playing under Mikel Arteta this season.



But the new contract remains unsigned and until then Arsenal will continue to face the risk of losing him in the ongoing transfer window.





According to Italian daily Tuttosport, Inter continue to keep an eye on Aubameyang’s situation at Arsenal and remain interested in him.







The Serie A giants have identified Aubameyang as the replacement for Lautaro Martinez, who has been linked with a move away from the Nerazzurri.



Inter are likely to pursue the Gabon international if they lose Martinez during the ongoing transfer window.





However, Aubameyang could be out of reach for the Italian giants if he pens a fresh contract to extend his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

