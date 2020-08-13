XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/08/2020 - 10:47 BST

Jan Vertonghen Closing In On Benfica Move, Medical Scheduled

 




Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen will undergo a medical at Benfica today ahead of signing for the club, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.

The 33-year-old centre-back has been assessing offers on his table since he left Tottenham at the end of the season when his contract expired.  


 



He has been heavily linked with a move to Italy this summer with Roma, Napoli and Inter all interested in the experienced defender.

But Benfica seem to have won the race for his signature following talks between the club and his representatives.
 


Vertonghen will report for a medical today with the Portuguese champions ahead of the move.



Once the medical is done, the defender will sign a three-year contract with Benfica on Friday.

Benfica’s willingness to offer a longer contract compared to the proposals on his table from Italy played a key part in his decision-making process.
 


The Portuguese club also offered Vertonghen the chance to continue to play Champions League football next season.
 