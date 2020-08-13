Liverpool Claimed To Have No Interest In Teenage Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have no interest in Vasco da Gama and Brazil starlet Talles Magno, according to the Evening Standard.



Plying his trade for Brazilian top-tier club Vasco da Gama, the 18-year-old frontman is highly rated across Europe and has even been dubbed 'the next Neymar' by some.













It has been claimed that Premier League champions Liverpool are interested in acquiring the services of the teenage striker.



It was suggested that Magno was edging closer to a move to the Merseyside-based club for a fee in the region of £18m.





However, it is now claimed that the speculation is false and Liverpool hold no interest in highly-rated Brazilian.







Magno was a part of the Brazil team that won the Under-17s World Cup last year but the youngster is yet to make his senior debut for the Selecao.



There are question marks over whether Liverpool would be able to secure a work permit for Magno if they signed him.





The English champions faced a similar situation when they signed Allan de Souza from Internacional.



Liverpool attempted to obtain a work permit for the midfielder for almost five years but were forced to sell him to Atletico Mineiro earlier this year.

