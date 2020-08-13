Liverpool Make Contact With Bayern Munich Over Thiago Alcantara

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have made contact with Bundesliga club Bayern Munich over the transfer of midfielder Thiago Alcantara.



The Spanish international, who joined Bayern Munich from Barcelona in 2013, has entered into the final year of his contract with the German champions.













While the Bavarians are keen to keep Thiago, the midfielder has refused to pen a new deal and is looking to move elsewhere this summer.



Newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, but it has been far from clear if they want to do a deal.





However, the Reds have now been in touch with Bayern Munich to discuss Thiago, according to German daily Bild.







Liverpool are said to have touched base with the German giants' sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.



Jurgen Klopp is keen to land Thiago and it is claimed the midfielder is happy to make the move to play under the German tactician.





While the Bavarians are willing to sell the former Barcelona star, they are understood to want close to €40m.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to match Bayern Munich's asking price for the midfielder.

