Liverpool Not Ready To Make Move For 17-Year-Old Despite Player Check

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool will not pursue a deal for Panathinaikos starlet Marios Tzavidas at the moment, but could leave the door open for a future deal, according to Greek sports daily Sportime.



The Premier League champions recently moved into the Greek market as they snapped up Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas.













Jurgen Klopp’s team are also focused on keeping their roots strong and are supplementing their youth ranks with talented youngsters.



16-year-old Tzavidas has been touted as a possible signing for the Merseyside outfit this summer as a player who could add to the Under-18s at Liverpool.





However, Liverpool will not make a move for the striker at the moment.







The Reds are claimed to have evaluated the player and decided to not to put in an offer at present.



Tzavidas is a highly rated talent at Panathinaikos and the Greek club may want to keep hold of him this summer.





Liverpool may not be closing the door on making a move for the Greek starlet in the future though and could yet take him to Anfield.

