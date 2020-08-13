XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/08/2020 - 16:03 BST

Liverpool Not Ready To Make Move For 17-Year-Old Despite Player Check

 




Liverpool will not pursue a deal for Panathinaikos starlet Marios Tzavidas at the moment, but could leave the door open for a future deal, according to Greek sports daily Sportime

The Premier League champions recently moved into the Greek market as they snapped up Olympiacos left-back Kostas Tsimikas.  


 



Jurgen Klopp’s team are also focused on keeping their roots strong and are supplementing their youth ranks with talented youngsters.

16-year-old Tzavidas has been touted as a possible signing for the Merseyside outfit this summer as a player who could add to the Under-18s at Liverpool.
 


However, Liverpool will not make a move for the striker at the moment.



The Reds are claimed to have evaluated the player and decided to not to put in an offer at present.

Tzavidas is a highly rated talent at Panathinaikos and the Greek club may want to keep hold of him this summer.
 


Liverpool may not be closing the door on making a move for the Greek starlet in the future though and could yet take him to Anfield.
 