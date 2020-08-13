Man Utd Keen For Werder Bremen To Shoulder Full Cost Of Tahith Chong Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United want Werder Bremen to take on the full wages of Tahith Chong if he joins the German club on a loan deal this summer.



Chong has requested Ole Gunnar Solskjaer allow him to leave Manchester United on loan and he wants to move to Germany.













Werder Bremen are in talks with Manchester United over signing the winger on a two-year loan deal in the ongoing transfer window.



The German club are eyeing the Dutchman as the replacement for Milot Rashica, who has been linked with a move to England with Aston Villa this summer.





But the two clubs are still some way away from an agreement and, according to German daily Bild, his wages are a contentious point between Manchester United and Werder Bremen.







Manchester United are keen to have Werder Bremen pay his full salary of €2.8m per season during his loan stint at the club.



The German club are only interested in paying part of his wages and have argued playing regular football would only help Chong’s value to rise in the market.





The two clubs are continuing to negotiate a loan agreement, but the 20-year-old has made up his mind about joining Werder Bremen this summer.

