Manchester United Remain Keen On Jack Grealish

Manchester United continue to remain interested in Aston Villa attacking midfielder Jack Grealish, according to The Athletic.



Before Bruno Fernandes landed at Manchester United, Grealish was the club’s number one target and the club were keen to sign him.













The attacking midfielder has been continuously linked with a move to Old Trafford despite Aston Villa managing to survive in the Premier League.



Grealish is not a priority for Manchester United, who are chasing the signature of Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho this summer.





But it has been claimed that Grealish remains a player of interest at Manchester United despite their focus on other targets.







Grealish could be interested in a move to Manchester United but so far, the player has said little about leaving Aston Villa this summer.



Aston Villa’s survival in the Premier League also pushed his price up and it could take upwards of £70m to take Grealish away from Villa Park.





The Red Devils may need to sell to finance a move for Grealish if they splash the cash on Sancho.



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains keen to add quality throughout his squad and Grealish is still on his radar.

