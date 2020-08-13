Not The Time – Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak Won’t Be Drawn On Chelsea Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak has insisted now is not the right time to talk about interest in his services from Premier League giants Chelsea.



The Blues’ number 1 Kepa Arrizabalaga has fallen out of favour with boss Frank Lampard and the London giants are tipped to bring in a new custodian.













Atletico Madrid’s Oblak has been touted as a potential replacement for Kepa at Stamford Bridge and Lampard could be drawn towards a goalkeeper considered by many to be one of the world's best.



However, Oblak, a four-time Zamora Trophy winner, is not willing to discuss speculation that Chelsea want to sign him.





The 27-year-old insists that he is only focused on Atletico Madrid's push to win the Champions League this season.







"This is not the time for that", he told Spanish daily AS when asked about Chelsea being keen, "now it's Leipzig.





“I will think about the rest after the last game of the season is over and hopefully, we have three left.



“Then there will be time to talk.



“But first, Leipzig. I really want to progress.”



Oblak featured in 38 La Liga matches for the Spanish giants this season and kept 17 clean-sheets in the process.

