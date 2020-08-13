Playing Full-Back Suits My Attributes – Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United youngster Jamie Shackleton has revealed he enjoys his duties as a right-back and is happy to be utilised in the full-back area as his attributes match with the position.



Shackelton recently signed a four-year contract with the Whites, which will keep him at the club until 2024.













The 20-year old’s versatility has come in handy for his side after the youngster burst on to the scene during the 2018/19 season, with the Englishman able to slot into midfield and in the wing-back or full-back areas, whenever required by head coach Marcelo Bielsa.



The England Under-20 international admitted he likes to play in central midfield as it allows him more freedom and creativity, revealing he enjoys the box to box responsibilities that come with the position.





However, Shackelton stressed he happy to operate as a full-back and feels he has the qualities to excel in the position.







“I do like to play centre-midfield, bit of like a free role, box to box, going on the pitch where you want to go and get on the ball and contribute all over”, Shackleton said on LUTV.



“But I do enjoy playing right-back, it suits the attributes that I have got quite a lot. So, I do like playing there as well.”





Shackelton revealed his aim for the next four years is to attain an equally important role as Whites star midfielder Kalvin Phillips.



“[My target is] to become a regular.



"To get the position that Kalvin has got, homegrown lad and key role in how this team plays and works, to get in a similar position in the Premier League.”



Shackleton made 22 Championship appearances for his side last season, scoring two goals in the process.

