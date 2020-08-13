This Is Steven Gerrard’s Ideal Pairing Just Now – Former Rangers Star On Centre-Backs

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Neil McCann thinks that in Steven Gerrard's mind Leon Balogun and Connor Goldson are his first choice centre-back pairing at present.



Steven Gerrard's side have made a strong start to their Scottish Premiership season, winning all three games so far in comfortable fashion.













Goldson and summer signing Balogun started in all three Scottish Premiership games and Ibrox great McCann believes they are Gerrard's first choice pairing.



Filip Helander, who made his first league appearances of 2020 after returning from an injury against St. Johnstone on Wednesday, can also step in and not look out of place, according to the 45-year-old.





While he thinks Goldson and Balogun is the right defensive pairing, McCann believes Gerrard might have to give the Nigerian a rest at some point considering his age.







"I think, just now, in his [Gerrard’s] mind, it is clearly Balogun and Goldson as his ideal pairing", McCann told Rangers TV after the win over St Johnstone.



"If I am right Balogun is 32, so there might be an occasion where he might need to just pull him out.





"Now, I am not saying he is not in condition or he is picking up injuries, but it is really good that you have got an internationalist sitting on the bench that you can throw on and doesn't look out of place, doesn't look as if he upsets the dynamic of the two centre-backs.



"But, I would say that probably Balogun and Goldson would be his number one partnership."



Apart from Goldson, Balogun and Helander, Rangers also have Nikola Katic and George Edmundson as centre-backs in their ranks; Katic is currently injured.

